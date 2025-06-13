Dak Prescott Addresses the Rumored Concerns Regarding George Pickens's Character
George Pickens hasn't built the most favorable reputation for himself during his NFL career so far. He's has been involved in some controversial moments on the field, causing concern for his temperament during games.
The Dallas Cowboys didn't seem too worried, though, when they traded for Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers last month. After a month of working with Pickens, the Cowboys have yet to see any glaring concerns regarding the receiver.
Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott expressed to reporters during the team's minicamp Thursday that Pickens has gone above and beyond to prove himself to the team. He shared that the rumors about Pickens's personality seemed to really be just rumors, from his perspective.
“That’s why I don’t think you should ever really listen to what somebody else says about somebody,” Prescott said, via The Athletic's Jon Machota. “I think you should judge everyone—not judge, but find out for yourself who they are and allow them to reveal their character to you.
“The guy, he’s been great, he’s been phenomenal. He’s a guy that loves football, loves his teammates. He’s been excited every day that he’s been here. He’s been early. So, no concerns on the personal matters of GP and anything about it. Just super excited that he’s on our team. He’s one of us. He’s a brother, and it’s just about continuing to grow and make sure we’re putting the best out there. That’s his approach.”
Ever since the Cowboys acquired Pickens last month, Prescott has repeatedly expressed his excitement for working with the receiver. We'll see how the quarterback-receiver duo does during the 2025 season.
And, we'll see whether Pickens can keep his cool on the field while playing for Dallas.