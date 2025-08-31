SI

Dak Prescott Breaks Silence on Micah Parsons Trade to Packers

The Cowboys quarterback shared his honest thoughts on Parsons getting dealt to Green Bay.

Kristen Wong

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott shared his thoughts on seeing former teammate Micah Parsons get dealt to the Packers.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made his first comments on the Micah Parsons trade over the weekend, just a short stone's throw away from Dallas' 2025 season-opener against the Eagles on Thursday night.

Prescott said a week ago that he was "confident" Parsons would be on the field for the Cowboys' Week 1 matchup, and that the star pass-rusher's tense contract negotiations with Dallas "were no different than mine."

Then Parsons got dealt to Packers for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark. After staying silent on social media immediately following the trade, Prescott shared his honest reaction to seeing Parsons leave the only home he's ever known during Sunday's media availability.

"I definitely didn’t think he was going to get traded. But just with the way their negotiations went down, obviously to some extent, hell, y’all were asking me questions, it seemed like it got personal on their ends, so that’s why I wasn’t surprised," Prescott said, via The Athletic's Jon Machota.

Prescott added that he and Parsons had a conversation over text following the big news. "I wished him good luck," Prescott said.

Prescott also had a drawn-out contract squabble with the Cowboys back when he was seeking a long-term extension, but it never turned as ugly as it did with Parsons. Both Prescott and Parsons got their paydays in the end, albeit from different teams.

