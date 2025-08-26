Dak Prescott 'Confident’ Micah Parsons Will Be on the Field for Cowboys Week 1
Dak Prescott is not worried about Micah Parsons missing any of the 2025 NFL season.
On Monday, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback said he is confident Parsons will be on the field for the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. That would mean the team and its star edge rusher would need to end their months long standoff regarding a lucrative extension for the perennial DPOY candidate. Prescott seems to think that will happen.
"I've got confidence. I told y'all that way back when," Prescott told reporters. "And I'm just going off experience, honestly. No different than mine."
The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback knows what it is like to deal with lingering contract uncertainty. He went the entire 2024 offseason in need of a new deal and didn't get it until September 8, when the Cowboys signed him to a four-year deal worth $240 million, with $231 million guaranteed. He's assuming the same thing will happen with Parsons.
As of now, things between Parsons and the Cowboys have gotten ugly. The star defender has demanded a trade, and his teammates seem to be on his side of the negotiations. Owner Jerry Jones isn't making things any easier.
Other than Prescott, Parsons is undoubtedly Dallas' most important player. The 26-year-old is a two-time All-Pro, a four-time Pro Bowler, and has racked up an incredible 52.5 sacks in his four NFL seasons. He had 12 in only 13 games during the 2024 campaign.
After watching several other edge rushers get paid handsomely over the past few months, Parsons is expecting to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. We'll see if he and the Cowboys can come to an agreement before Week 1.
Prescott remains confident they will.