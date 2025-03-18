How Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb Tried to Get Cooper Kupp to Join Cowboys
Before Cooper Kupp landed with the Seattle Seahawks, two Dallas Cowboys stars reportedly tried to recruit him to the team—quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver CeeDee Lamb.
There was a report that came out last week saying the Cowboys were "making a push to sign" Kupp, who was released by the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, and Prescott and Lamb apparently were involved in that push. ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed on his podcast this week that the two Cowboys stars talked with Kupp on the phone in regards to the receiver joining the team.
"Last Thursday, the Cowboys reached out about Cooper Kupp and they were interested," Schefter said. "Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, who I understand it, were on the phone with Cooper Kupp talking to him about the idea of coming to Dallas, and it was floated out there. And then the Cowboys heard the numbers, and they were at numbers that the Cowboys weren't going to get to."
The Seahawks signed Kupp to a three-year, $45 million deal on Friday. Seattle beat out the Cowboys, and at least five other NFL teams, with this deal offered to Kupp.
The receiver position wasn't the Cowboys' biggest need by any means this offseason, but it was still likely tough for them to pass up on a former Super Bowl MVP.