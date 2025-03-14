Cowboys Making 'Push' to Land Free-Agent WR Cooper Kupp
As is their wont, the Dallas Cowboys appear squarely in the mix to sign one of this offseason's biggest names.
The Cowboys are "making a push to sign" wide receiver Cooper Kupp, according to a Friday morning report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Kupp, 31, was cut by the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini also reported the Seattle Seahawks, like the Cowboys, are "very interested" in signing Kupp.
The Eastern Washington product is best known for his performance in 2021, when he caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. All three of those seasonal figures ranked in the top 20 all-time, and constituted one of the best receiving years in league history.
They also earned Kupp—a consistently solid player with just one other 1,000-yard season to his name—a three-year, $80 million extension in 2022.
Should he join Dallas, Kupp would give quarterback Dak Prescott a versatile weapon who could complement wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Schefter later clarified that the Cowboys are not considered a likely suitor for Kupp's services—although that seems unlikely to stop them from trying.