NFL Insider Reveals Which Teams Seahawks Beat Out For Cooper Kupp
The Seattle Seahawks won the Cooper Kupp sweepstakes, agreeing to sign the veteran receiver to a three-year, $45 million deal on Friday. Kupp will now return to his home state of Washington after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Rams.
Though the Seahawks are signing Kupp, they were far from the only team interested. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, and San Francisco 49ers were reportedly among the teams at least interested in Kupp.
The Seahawks won out, and bring in a needed playmaker for the offense. Seattle lost two marquee receivers this offseason after releasing Tyler Lockett and trading D.K. Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kupp now joins Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the top wideouts for new quarterback Sam Darnold.
Kupp's main kryptonite in recent seasons is his injury history. Kupp has missed time over each of the last three seasons due to injury. When healthy, he can still be a productive player.
Perhaps as valuable as Kupp's play is his leadership ability. Kupp was a mentor to Puka Nacua on the Rams, and could be a strong support for Smith-Njigba, a third-year receiver, and other members of the Seahawks' receiving core.
Rapoport added that there was some trade interest in Kupp after he announced in February that the Rams planned to trade him. Ultimately, no team budged to trade for him, and instead the Seahawks managed to sign him after he was released on Wednesday.