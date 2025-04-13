Dak Prescott Has Hilariously Honest Line About Signing Extensions With the Cowboys
The top priority remaining for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason is to sign All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons to a contract extension. Within the last year, the Cowboys have locked up wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, quarterback Dak Prescott, and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, and now, Parsons is the best player that needs to sign.
During the 35th anniversary Children’s Cancer Fund event in Dallas on Friday, Prescott was asked if he had any advice for Parsons as he goes through contract negotiations. Prescott admitted he didn't, citing that his own extensions were far from quick.
"Contract, I don't have the full answer for it or I think all of mine would have been done a lot earlier than they were," Prescott said. "That's for him just to stay positive and understand and make sure his knows what he wants and what he believes."
Prescott and the Cowboys certainly haven't had the smoothest extension signings. After Prescott's rookie contract expired, Dallas placed Prescott on the franchise tag for the 2020 season. Prescott played on the franchise tag, but the next offseason he did sign a four-year, $160 million deal.
The Cowboys nearly let Prescott play out the final year of that contract last season in 2024. Though Prescott was coming off an MVP-caliber season and postseason run, he didn't get another extension done with the Cowboys until the day of their first game of the 2024 season. Prescott would sign a record-breaking deal that has made him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history, earning a salary of $60 million per year. The extensions got done in the end, but they certainly took time.
Hopefully, Parsons's negotiations with the Cowboys don't drag on as long as Prescott's have. After Myles Garrett recently signed a contract that made him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history at $40 million per year, Parsons will likely agree to a massive deal, which Dallas would ideally get done before training camp.