Dak Prescott Gave Simple Piece of Advice to Micah Parsons for Cowboys Contract Talks
As Micah Parsons enters the spring in the midst of contract extension negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys, few players understand what the All-Pro defender is going through like Dak Prescott. Prescott did the same dance this time last year, negotiating throughout the offseason with GM Jerry Jones on a contract extension of his own. As is typical for the Cowboys the deal got done at the final hour, with Prescott inking a huge $240 million deal one week before the 2024 season kicked off.
On Monday, Prescott shared the advice he gave his superstar teammate on how to get through this tumultuous time in his career. It wasn't complicated, either.
"I don't have the full answer for (negotiating) or I think all of mine would've been done a lot earlier than they were," Prescott said, speaking at the Children's Cancer Fund gala. "For him, just stay positive. Understand and make sure that his team knows what he wants and what he believes."
It certainly worked out for the quarterback, who secured a whopping $231 million guaranteed when the dust settled on his own negotiating period. It will also likely work out for Parsons, one of the most talented pass-rushers in the NFL. But Dallas has shown its tendency to take its time with this sort of thing.
In the meantime, Parsons is attending voluntary offseason programs with the Cowboys. So negotiations have not gotten contenious yet. If he takes Prescott's advice, maybe the deal will get done before that point.