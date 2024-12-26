Dan Campbell Explained Why Signing Teddy Bridgewater Is 'Great' for Lions
Teddy Bridgewater is coming out of retirement as he signed with the Detroit Lions on Thursday.
Lions coach Dan Campbell spoke about Bridgewater joining the team shortly after and expressed why this addition will be beneficial to Detroit for the remainder of the regular season and postseason run.
"I've been in contact with Teddy for a while, and it was something that was always potentially a possibility," Campbell said. "To be able to add somebody back here that's got experience, he's staying in shape, he's been throwing. ... It just brings a level of professionalism, veteran presence, somebody that's great for our team. He's great for the position."
Campbell also complimented Bridgewater for helping his high school alma mater Miami Northwestern win a Florida state championship title earlier this month. Bridgewater retired from the NFL after the 2023 season and took the coaching position there, winning a championship in his first season.
Bridgewater had made it clear last week that he wanted to return to the NFL, and that was something always on his mind. Joining the 13–2 Lions right before the playoffs was a smart choice on his part, too. We'll see how he helps the Lions in the next few weeks.