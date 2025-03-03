Dan Orlovsky Says Travis Hunter Reminds Him of Two Legendary NFL Wide Receivers
Travis Hunter is the most fascinating prospect of the 2025 NFL draft class.
After playing as both an elite cornerback and an elite wide receiver at Colorado, whichever team ultimately drafts Hunter will have to figure out how to best use his unique ability.
While there’s no true consensus, it feels as though the majority opinion is that Hunter should serve as an everydown corner and have a package of plays that he inserts into on offense. Hunter himself has expressed a desire to continue playing on both sides of the ball.
It’s understandable that teams might lean on Hunter defensively at first, as it would allow him to have an immediate impact on every snap he’s on the field for, but according to ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, Hunter’s brilliance as a receiver is too good to ignore.
On Monday’s episode of First Take, Orlovsky offered up two grand comparisons for Hunter’s game.
“When I watch the tape, when I watch the guy play, there’s some clips—and I say this with all reverence—he looks like the guy that played in Minnesota a long time, years ago,” Orlovsky said. “Sometimes when he gets the ball in his hands, he looks like Randy Moss. Sometimes he looks like Tyreek Hill.”
Talk about high praise.
Ultimately, Hunter’s position will be decided between him and whichever team takes him in the draft next month. Wherever he winds up, the team will have no bad options as to how to deploy him.