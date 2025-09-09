Dan Quinn Had Funny Line Before Commanders Face Micah Parsons, Packers
Thanks to the Cowboys' decision to trade Micah Parsons to the Packers, the Commanders no longer have to face Parsons twice a year, but they do have to prepare for him this week as they play Green Bay on Thursday Night Football.
Washington head coach Dan Quinn is very familiar with Parsons's game from previously working as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator during Parsons's first three NFL seasons. Over that time, Parsons racked up 40.5 sacks, was a two-time first team All-Pro and immediately became one of the NFL's top defensive players.
Prior to Thurdsay's game, Quinn was asked how he'd combat playing Parsons. He simply responded, "Are you asking him what would I do if I was coaching him? I'd sit him this week."
On a more serious note, Quinn has called Parsons's speed the hardest part about facing him.
"In Dallas, he was one of our fastest players, so that's the hardest thing to simulate for an offensive tackle to see the first couple, two or three steps," Quinn said, via CBS Sports. "It's not at a speed that you can simulate in a practice rep. So early on I think there's been some rushes that he could surprise some people if you haven't faced him, knowing that he can really jump off the ball."
Fortunately for Quinn and the Commanders, Parsons is still ramping up from a back injury and isn't quite at 100% yet. Unfortunately for Washington, despite Parsons playing just 44% of the snaps on Sunday, he still had a major impact against the Lions on Sunday.
When Parsons was on the field in Week 1, the Packers sacked Jared Goff three times. Parsons registered one of those sacks, as well as another pressure that contributed to Goff throwing an interception. Parsons had his way with Lions All-Pro tackle Penei Sewell, and will provide a stout challenge for the Commanders revamped offensive line, including first-round pick Josh Conerly Jr.