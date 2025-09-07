Tyreek Hill Was Visibly Frustrated On Sidelines Amid Dolphins' Disastrous First Half
The Dolphins' 2025 season did not start according to plan.
Traveling to Indianapolis to kick off Week 1, Miami quickly fell into a 20-0 hole as Colts quarterback Daniel Jones diced up the the Dolphins' defense to the tune of 200+ total yards and two touchdowns. Their offense, meanwhile, was stagnant. Running back De'Von Achane ran for just three yards per carry on five attempts, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa committed two first-half turnovers.
As for wide receiver Tyreek Hill? While he was Miami's leading pass-catcher to begin the afternoon, he could also be seen visibly frustrated on the sidelines, throwing his arms in the air as he spoke to a coach on the bench.
Here's a look:
Looks like there's some trouble brewing in South Beach.
Hill had a rocky end to the 2024 season, not only appearing to quit on his team during their Week 18 loss to the Jets, but also leaving the door open to potentially leave Miami before the 2025 campaign. He is, of course, still a Dolphin, but was not named a captain and was seemingly called out by his quarterback, who said their relationship was a "work in progress."
We'll keep an eye on his the situation advances. For now? Hill has two receptions for 15 yards to start the year.