SI

Tyreek Hill Was Visibly Frustrated On Sidelines Amid Dolphins' Disastrous First Half

Miami fell into a 17-0 hole against the Colts on Sunday afternoon.

Mike Kadlick

Tyreek Hill did not look happy.
Tyreek Hill did not look happy. / Screenshot via CBS.
In this story:

The Dolphins' 2025 season did not start according to plan.

Traveling to Indianapolis to kick off Week 1, Miami quickly fell into a 20-0 hole as Colts quarterback Daniel Jones diced up the the Dolphins' defense to the tune of 200+ total yards and two touchdowns. Their offense, meanwhile, was stagnant. Running back De'Von Achane ran for just three yards per carry on five attempts, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa committed two first-half turnovers.

As for wide receiver Tyreek Hill? While he was Miami's leading pass-catcher to begin the afternoon, he could also be seen visibly frustrated on the sidelines, throwing his arms in the air as he spoke to a coach on the bench.

Here's a look:

Looks like there's some trouble brewing in South Beach.

Hill had a rocky end to the 2024 season, not only appearing to quit on his team during their Week 18 loss to the Jets, but also leaving the door open to potentially leave Miami before the 2025 campaign. He is, of course, still a Dolphin, but was not named a captain and was seemingly called out by his quarterback, who said their relationship was a "work in progress."

We'll keep an eye on his the situation advances. For now? Hill has two receptions for 15 yards to start the year.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL