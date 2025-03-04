Darius Slay Had a Hilarious Call-Out for the Media After Release From Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay hasn't said much following his Monday release, aside from a few reposts on X (formerly Twitter).
A longer missive is surely coming at some point here, but until then, the most vocal he has been is in regards to how the media is listing his accomplishments. More specifically, the cornerback thinks one particular honor is conspicuously missing from the laurels outlets have included when writing up the news. (And apparently, it's one they often forget.)
"Y the media always leave out my first team all pro," Slay wrote on X on Monday, alongside two laughing emojis. "I work hard for that!!!"
In addition to his six Pro Bowl honors, Slay was named first-team All Pro in 2017—one of the 35-year-old's many accolades, to which we can now also add "Super Bowl champion."
For what it's worth, it would appear that the cornerback is taking the news of his release decently well. He seemed to think it was a possibility during an appearance on The St. Brown Podcast in February, which goes to show he understands the business decisions at play here. That said, though, the understanding is that he is not yet planning to retire—which means some NFL team out there is about to get an all-time corner for at least one season.