Darius Slayton Had the Perfect Tweet to Welcome Russell Wilson to Giants
Russell Wilson is headed to the Big Apple.
The New York Giants on Tuesday agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Wilson, according to multiple reports. Moments after the news broke, Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton took to his account on X and posted a perfect tweet in reaction to Wilson's pending arrival in New York.
"Giants country.....Lets ride," Slayton wrote.
Slayton's tweet is a nod to the slogan that Wilson, who spent two seasons in Denver, forever tied to his own name thanks to an awkward video that went viral before his debut with the team.
But Slayton perfectly—and appropriately—put a Giants twist on the catchphrase.
Wilson joins a Giants QB room that includes veteran gunslinger Jameis Winston, with whom New York agreed to terms on a contract with last week, and fan favorite Tommy DeVito. The Giants, who own the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, were expected to add a QB in April, though it's not clear if Wilson's addition affects New York's outlook on the draft's young signal-callers.