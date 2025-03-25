SI

Adam Schefter Explains How Giants' Pursuit of Veteran QBs Impacts Shedeur Sanders

New York has been all over the map in the quarterback market this offseason.

Mike Kadlick

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders.
Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders. / Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The New York Giants have been all over the map at the quarterback position since releasing Daniel Jones last November. To close out the season, they started Drew Lock for five games and Tommy DeVito for two. Meanwhile, since free agency began, they've shown interest in both Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, signed Jameis Winston, and re-signed DeVito.

Despite all of this, shared ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday, their curiosity in the veteran signal-caller market will not have an impact on their potential interest in drafting a quarterback—and more specifically Shedeur Sanders—with the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft.

"[The Giants'] quarterback room is, and continues to be, a work in progress," the insider shared on his The Adam Schefter Show podcast alongside The Pat McAfee Show's Ty Schmit. "Yes, the Giants have signed Tommy DeVito, they've signed Jameis Winston, they are still very much in the market for Russell Wilson...

"...and if the Giants love Shedeur Sanders enough at No. 3, I don't care who they add between now and the opening night of the draft, I still think that Shedeur Sanders would be the pick if that's who they believe in."

As Schefter later explains, New York has been connected to Sanders for some time now. Not only did the former Colorado QB wear Giants-themed cleats ahead of the Alamo Bowl, but he was also seen playing catch with their star wide receiver Malik Nabers ahead of the Heisman Trophy ceremony, and—as Schefter points out—the team has done "a ton" of work on Sanders ahead of April's draft.

It'll be fascinating to see how this all plays out. The first round of the 2025 NFL draft begins on Thursday, April 24 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

