Davante Adams States Preferred NFL Destination If Raiders Traded Him
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has made it clear this week that he has no intentions of being traded away. His agent even called the claims "baseless, unfounded speculation."
However, Adams admitted if there was one team, or person, to get him to leave Las Vegas, it'd be his former quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The duo played eight seasons together for the Green Bay Packers.
This comes after Rodgers just fueled trade rumors over the weekend, making a comment about playing with his former Packers teammate "again." Adams was specifically linked to joining Rodgers and the New York Jets before his agent shut down the rumor on Tuesday.
"If I were to be reunited with anybody, it would be with Aaron, or be relocated anywhere, it would be with Aaron," Adams said on the Club Shay Shay podcast. "There's a lot of stuff last year in the media with them asking ... they talk about whatever without me even being involved in it. It ended up getting all the way to the point where it got in the locker room and people was thinking that I was the driving force."
Adams reiterated in his comment that he's staying with the Raiders. He's entering his third of the five seasons he signed on for back in March 2022. In his first two seasons in Las Vegas, he's totaled 203 passes for 2,660 yards and 22 touchdowns.