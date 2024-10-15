Davante Adams's Trade to Jets Led to Jokes About His Hamstring, and Aaron Rodgers
Just hours after losing to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, the New York Jets on Tuesday morning pulled off a blockbuster, trading a third-round draft pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for star wide receiver Davante Adams.
After a bevy of rumors last year and this season following Adams's trade request, the Jets made their move and reunited Adams with longtime former Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers.
Predictably, the Adams trade led to plenty of reactions from NFL fans on social media. But most of all, the trade led to jokes about Adams's hamstring injury, which some fans and pundits are skeptical about, as well as his close friendship with Rodgers.
While Adams may have been dealing with a legitimate injury, some fans weren't buying it, given the incessant trade rumors—and plenty of jokes about a potential rapid return to the field for Adams in New York ensued.
Then, fans proceeded to joke about Adams's relationship with Rodgers, and how relieved he likely was to be reunited with the QB he's enjoyed the most career success with.
The Rodgers-Adams connection produced 7,590 yards and 69 touchdowns through the air during their eight seasons together in Green Bay. But some fans couldn't resist making jokes about how the connection between the soon-to-be 41-year-old Rodgers and the 31-year-old Adams might look now.
Fans may not have to wait long to see how much of a boost Adams provides the Jets offense, as the star wideout is reportedly at the Jets facility getting a physical to finalize the trade, and has a chance to play in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.