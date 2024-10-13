NFL Insider Suggests Davante Adams Trade Could Be Down to Just One Team
Davante Adams's future still remains a big question mark as no trade has been dealt to move him off the Las Vegas Raiders' roster.
The receiver requested a trade from the Raiders almost two weeks ago, and since then a few other NFL teams popped up as landing options, including the New Orleans Saints. However, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Sunday that there may only be one possible destination for Adams now: the New York Jets.
"One connected source involved said, 'Sorta feels like Jets or bust right now,'" Garafolo said.
Garafolo further detailed that the Raiders and Jets have talked, but New York has understandably had some internal issues to deal with as they fired head coach Robert Saleh last week. So, that's halted any sort of development in trade talks.
"Maybe now it's going to depend on what happens Monday night with the Jets-Bills game. If the Jets win, they're in first place and they might say 'Hey, here's the final piece,'" Garafolo said on The Insiders. "In fact, one connected source involved said 'It sort of feels like Jets or bust right now.'"
Garafolo noted that compensation is also still an issue for the Raiders as they explore trade options for Adams.
The receiver hasn't played since Week 3 as he's dealing with a hamstring injury. He isn't expected to play in Sunday's Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers matchup.