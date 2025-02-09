SI

DeAndre Hopkins Honors Late Father With Special Pregame Outfit Ahead of Super Bowl

The Chiefs wide receiver's father—who died 33 years ago—left him a mink coat before he passed.

Mike Kadlick

Hopkins is playing in his first Super Bowl on Sunday.
Hopkins is playing in his first Super Bowl on Sunday. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Longtime NFL wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will play in his first Super Bowl on Sunday afternoon in New Orleans, and he'll doing so honoring his late father.

"My dad died in 1992 and he left me a couple things," the pass catcher told reporters during Super Bowl media week. "And one of the things that he left me was a mink jacket. And so I always said I would wear that mink jacket to my wedding, or to the Super Bowl, whichever one happened first. And so obviously I'm not married so I'm gonna wear my daddy's mink jacket, dawg."

Really cool. Here's a shot of Hopkins rocking said mink coat as he walks off the team bus into the Caesars Superdome.

The 32-year-old Hopkins was traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Chiefs back in October. Since arriving in Kansas City, he's hauled in 42 catches for 447 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Sunday's contest between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles kicks off from New Orleans at 6:30 p.m. EST.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL