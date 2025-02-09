DeAndre Hopkins Honors Late Father With Special Pregame Outfit Ahead of Super Bowl
Longtime NFL wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will play in his first Super Bowl on Sunday afternoon in New Orleans, and he'll doing so honoring his late father.
"My dad died in 1992 and he left me a couple things," the pass catcher told reporters during Super Bowl media week. "And one of the things that he left me was a mink jacket. And so I always said I would wear that mink jacket to my wedding, or to the Super Bowl, whichever one happened first. And so obviously I'm not married so I'm gonna wear my daddy's mink jacket, dawg."
Really cool. Here's a shot of Hopkins rocking said mink coat as he walks off the team bus into the Caesars Superdome.
The 32-year-old Hopkins was traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Chiefs back in October. Since arriving in Kansas City, he's hauled in 42 catches for 447 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Sunday's contest between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles kicks off from New Orleans at 6:30 p.m. EST.