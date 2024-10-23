Deebo Samuel Had the Best Response to Young Fan Upset About Hurt Fantasy Players
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel barely played in the 49ers' 28–18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Monday, exiting before even touching the ball.
Hours later, Samuel was in the hospital battling pneumonia. He was released Tuesday, but only after scaring 49ers fans leery in the midst of an injury-ravaged year and his many, many fantasy owners.
That includes a child who bemoaned the state of his fantasy team in a recent viral video—only to receive a response from Samuel himself.
"I'm done with fantasy football!," the boy grumbles, seemingly on the verge of tears. "All my players are getting hurt. Chris Godwin's hurt... Deebo Samuel's in the hospital."
"I'm okay buddy!!!!" Samuel replied in the comments.
"You gotta look at the waiver wire and keep it moving. That's all you can do," his father advises him.
Samuel's status for the near future may be up in the air, but hopefully his reply assuages this kid's peace of mind.