Deebo Samuel Posts Heartwarming Farewell Video After Trade From 49ers to Commanders
The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to trade wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a fifth-round pick, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Saturday.
Samuel requested a trade following the end of the 2024 season, and now he will really be leaving the 49ers. The trade marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in Samuel's career as he departs the place he was drafted, became an All-Pro, and went to two Super Bowls with.
After the trade agreement was announced, Samuel posted a farewell video to his Instagram that showcased videos of him getting drafted, winning the NFC championship game, and several of his best highlight moments with the 49ers. His post included the caption: "Appreciate y'all for everything!"
The trade is also bittersweet for the 49ers. Though they respected his request to move on and the 49ers are looking to get younger, Samuel was a key part of the 49ers' success in recent seasons. Samuel has been the team's No. 1 receiver over their run to two Super Bowls and four championship games over the last six seasons.
Samuel's hybrid ability to switch between playing as a big-bodied receiver that made tough catches over the middle, to a between-the-tackles runner or a playmaker accumulating yards after the catch were significant in the 49ers' offensive success. The team became one of the best in the league in yards after the catch in large part because of Samuel, and his role emphasized the creativity of the Kyle Shanahan offense at its best.
Samuel now turns the page and heads to a Commanders team coming off an appearance in the NFC championship game. He will join fellow 2019 draft-mate Terry McLaurin and reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels to add another weapon to the rising squad in Washington D.C.