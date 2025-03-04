Deebo Samuel Posts Heartfelt Message for 49ers After Trade to Commanders
The San Francisco 49ers agreed to trade star receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders on Saturday, receiving a fifth-round pick in return.
Samuel posted a farewell video after the trade news, but he wrote a more heartfelt message to the 49ers organization on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday. He specifically shouted out general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan and thanked them for the time he spent with the organization.
"49ers know where I stand with them and it’s nothing but love," Samuel wrote. "Love John and Kyle to death no bad blood no way shape or form. They know I’m more than appreciative of everything they done for me as a player and a man nothing but love."
Samuel had requested a trade from the 49ers and they granted him permission to speak with teams, which sparked his move to the Commanders.
The receiver had played for the 49ers his whole NFL career thus far after being drafted in the second round in 2019. He produced one All-Pro season in 2021, notching a career-high 1,770 total yards and 14 touchdowns on 136 touches. Last season, Samuel caught 51 passes for 670 yards and three touchdowns.