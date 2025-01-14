Deion Sanders's Interest In Cowboys' Coaching Vacancy Had Football Fans Buzzing
With Mike McCarthy out of the picture, Deion Sanders was quickly linked to the head coaching vacancy of the Dallas Cowboys.
Multiple reports on Monday night indicated that Sanders had been in communication with Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones regarding the recently-vacated position. McCarthy's contract expires on Tuesday and the two sides failed to reach an agreement over a new deal, thus opening the head coaching gig in Dallas for the first time since 2020.
Despite Sanders having voiced his commitment to build something special at Colorado, he's unsurprisingly expected to have interest in the Cowboys job.
Naturally, the links between the two led to plenty of intrigued reactions from football fans, who voiced their thoughts on social media.
Whether or not such a hire actually ends up transpiring remains to be seen, with the communication between Jones and Sanders reported to be exploratory. Still, it's an incredibly compelling idea that would certainly have all eyes on the Cowboys in 2025.