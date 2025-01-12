Deion Sanders Explains Shedeur's Giants Cleats, Stance on Intervening at NFL Draft
Colorado coach Deion Sanders is doing media rounds to promote the new season of his Prime Video documentary series Coach Prime. He appeared on Friday's episode of Tamron Hall, and dove in on the NFL draft prospects for his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
The younger Sanders is in contention to be the No. 1 pick in April's draft. A few weeks ago, when the Buffaloes played at the Alamo Bowl, the quarterback made clear his expectation that he would go No. 1 to the New York Giants, which held the pick at the time, breaking out a pair of Giants cleats for the game.
After plenty of shuffling at the bottom of the NFL over the season's final few weeks, the Tennessee Titans emerged as the team on the clock. Coach Prime revealed that his son has cleats for plenty of potential teams.
"He has some Tennessee cleats too," Sanders said, when asked about the New York kicks. "And some Raiders cleats, he got every color cleats."
Whether or not Shedeur has all 32 possible pairs lined up, his father continues to say that he won't let his son go to the wrong situation, and will intervene rather than allow it to happen. Sanders has previously said that he wants to make sure his son is in a warm weather city, but told Hall on Friday that it is more about avoiding certain franchises.
"That's my son! It's almost like, you've got a child that's going into an occupation that you already dominated in. And you don't think I'm going to sit there like a navigational system and tell him, 'Take a right, right there. Take a left right there.' Not that, no, no," Sanders said when asked about potentially intervening on where Shedeur will be selected. "That's my son, I'm not going to let my son get down in no foolishness."
When asked whether he had teams that he'd prefer Shedeur play for, Sanders continued to explain that he's more worried about avoiding bad situations.
"It’s not like who I would like for him to play for. It’s a couple teams that I won’t allow him to play for," Sanders said. "But this is my profession. I know what’s behind the curtain. We ain’t got to get back there for me to understand what’s behind the curtain and what’s not prominent for my son. I’m not doing it.”
He also has no concern about Shedeur disagreeing with his views on those teams.
"My son knows my voice and he understands that I've done this and done that. My kids respect their father because they know their father ain't perfect but their father's always been present."
The 2025 NFL draft begins on Thursday, April 24. The Titans will pick first, followed by the Cleveland Browns, Giants, New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Raiders and New York Jets. Five of those top seven teams could be in play to take a quarterback.