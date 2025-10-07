Deion Sanders Had Funny Line About Shedeur Sanders After Browns Trade Joe Flacco

SI

Deion Sanders had a funny line about Shedeur Sanders after the Browns decided to trade Joe Flacco to the Bengals on Tuesday.
The Browns are trading Joe Flacco to the Bengals in a move that was reported on Tuesday afternoon. One week after Cleveland benched Flacco for third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel, they are sending the 40-year-old veteran to Cincinnati, which is in need of help at the position after Joe Burrow went down with an injury and backup Jake Browning has struggled.

The trade also means that the Browns' fifth-round pick, Shedeur Sanders, currently moves to QB2 on the team's depth chart. When the Browns benched Flacco, he still remained the team's primary backup. With Flacco out, Gabriel and Sanders are the only active quarterbacks on the Browns' roster, and Sanders is now next in line after Gabriel.

Despite the impact the move has on Sanders, his father and college coach at Colorado, Deion Sanders, has no interest in the Browns' trade.

“I don’t care. I don't give a darn about the Browns at all, I care about the Colorado Buffaloes," Deion told reporters on Tuesday. "I do love me some Shedeur Sanders though, believe that. I care about him, the rest of that mess I don't. I'm a coach just trying to win just like they're trying to win games. I couldn't care less of who they traded."

Deion predicted earlier this season that Shedeur will start for the Browns this year, and this trade gives that prediction a better chance of coming true. For now though, Gabriel remains the starter. He got his first start in the Browns' 21-17 loss to the Vikings, when he went 19-of-33 for 190 yards and two touchdowns.

