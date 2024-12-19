Deion Sanders Predicts Exactly Where Shedeur Sanders Will Go in 2025 NFL Draft
Quarterbacks have been selected with the first pick in six of the last seven NFL drafts. As is often the case, the teams jostling for the top pick in April's 2025 draft have a need at quarterback, and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders is among the gunslingers in the mix to go at the top of the draft.
Deion Sanders, Shedeur's father and coach, is never shy about his belief in his sons' abilities. During an appearance on The Pacman Jones Show, Sanders was asked where he believes his sons (with Heisman winner Travis Hunter included) will land in the draft.
Jones pitched the concept of the Las Vegas Raiders—a team that has been connected to Shedeur Sanders for weeks—jumping up to the No. 1 spot currently occupied by the New York Giants. Coach Prime stopped him, making it clear that if the Giants are at No. 1, they're going to draft his son. The statement comes just days after Shedeur was spotted playing catch with young New York star wide receiver Malik Nabers ahead of the Heisman ceremony.
"The Giants are not going to give up that pick," Deion said. "Shedeur's going to be the No. 1 pick."
The Colorado coach believes things get a little hairy with the Raiders at No. 2, but thinks Hunter could be in the mix to give the Buffaloes the top two selections in the draft.
"That's when the game starts to play," he said. "The Raiders could go with Cam [Ward, Miami quarterback] or there could be some junk in the game and take Trav."
In this scenario, Colorado would become just the fourth program to produce the top two picks in the same NFL draft, joining Michigan State (1967 draft), Nebraska (1984) and Penn State (2000).