Derrick Henry Gave Saquon Barkley a Sweet Shout Out After Eagles RB’s Historic Night
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley completed the best statistical game of his NFL career on Sunday night vs. the Los Angeles Rams, which only intensified the case for him to be named MVP this season.
Barkley rushed the ball 26 times for a career-high 255 yards, which is the ninth most all-time in an NFL game. Not too bad for a Sunday Night Football game.
The running back earned praise all over social media, and in the sports media world on Monday as many called for him to be named MVP. But, one fellow NFL player shared a shout out to Barkley that caught some attention: Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry.
"@saquon GO CRAZY GANGSTA !!" Henry tweeted with multiple emojis.
Henry is also having an impressive 2024 season—just a few weeks ago it looked like he could break the single season rushing yards record. However, Barkley passed Henry as the NFL's rushing leader on Sunday night: Barkley now has 1,392 yards this season while Henry has 1,185 yards before Monday night's Ravens game.
Could the NFL crown a running back as the league's MVP for the first time since Adrian Peterson won the award in 2012? It's looking very possible thanks to Barkley and Henry's performances.