Browns Reveal Deshaun Watson's 2025 Season in Jeopardy After Injury Setback
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry started his end of the season presser with some breaking news on Monday morning. According to Berry, the Browns just found out that quarterback Deshaun Watson had suffered a setback in his recovery from a torn Achilles.
Now the Browns are unsure if Watson will even be available next season.
"I did want to give an update on Deshaun. So yesterday as we went through our normal player medical process we did learn that he did have a setback in his Achilles recovery. We don't have all the details and everything yet, but it obviously extends the recovery process for him. It is new information, just learned in the last couple hours so I don't have everything yet, but did want to make you aware of it before opening up for questions."
In a follow-up, Berry said that it was "too early to tell" if Watson would be able to play in the 2025 season and confirmed that the quarterback room would "look different" next season.
Bailey Zappe, who started in Week 18, is a free agent. Jameis Winston, who started seven games for the Browns and provided the team with some of their only highlights this season, is also free agent. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who started two games and threw six interceptions and zero touchdown passes this year, is the only other quarterback besides Watson under contract right now.
Even if Watson is healthy, he did not play very well this season and is years removed from his Pro Bowl days in Houston. At this point taking a flyer on someone like Aaron Rodgers or Kirk Cousins doesn't seem so far-fetched. Nor does using the recently secured second pick in the upcoming draft to take a quarterback.