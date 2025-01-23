Detroit to Interview Familiar Face for DC Vacancy Following Aaron Glenn's Exit
It's open season on the Detroit Lions' coaching staff, as struggling franchises poach top talent in hopes of replicating the Pride's inspiring turnaround for themselves. Earlier this week, the Chicago Bears officially hired Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, one of the most coveted coaching hires this cycle and a lauded offensive mind, while the New York Jets on Wednesday announced a deal with Detroit's defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, yet another hot interview on the 2025 carousel.
It's the price top teams pay for their success, and the Lions are paying big time. Surely they'll figure it out—replacing a few coaches should be nothing compared to the complete overhaul the franchise has been through the past few years—but until then, they'll have to replenish their front office with some new faces.
Per the Detroit Free Press, the Lions are set to interview with Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebackers coach and pass game coordinator Larry Foote, a former NFL linebacker who played one season in Detroit in 2009. He spent most of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, however, and retired in 2014 after a stint with the Arizona Cardinals.
But Foote also went to high school in Detroit and played for Michigan in college, meaning a move to the Lions could be a welcome return home in more ways than one.
And if he does get this job, it's likely he wouldn't be without one of his Bucs colleagues. Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Tampa Bay defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers is expected to join the Lions as a replacement for Terrell Williams, who left to become the defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots.
As is the case with plenty of teams in the league, it will be an interesting offseason of rebuilding and rethinking over in Detroit, but for a different reason than usual.