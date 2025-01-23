Lions to Interview Larry Foote for Defensive Coordinator Opening
The Detroit Lions have started the process of replacing former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions are interviewing former Michigan Wolverines linebacker Larry Foote to fill the void at defensive coordinator left when Glenn departed to join the New York Jets.
Foote is a former NFL linebacker who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth-round of the 2002 draft. He played for the Lions in 2009 prior to returning to Pittsburgh in 2010.
Following his playing career, the 44-year-old was hired as an assistant linebackers coach by the Arizona Cardinals. He was then promoted to linebackers coach in 2016.
He has served as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass game coordinator and inside linebackers coach since 2022.
General manager Brad Holmes expressed the team was prepared to lose both Glenn and Ben Johnson and he trusts Dan Campbell to hire suitable replacements.
“Obviously there’s difficulty because I have so much respect for the unknown that you can’t know exactly what’s going to happen," said Holmes. "Obviously, we were prepared to lose those guys, those guys were great coaches and just call it what it is, we were lucky to have both of them this year."
Homes continued, "But I know that Dan (Campbell) has been preparing for it and I have the full faith and trust in Dan to make sure that we’re going to have the right people in place in those spots and he’s had to encounter that before. Not at the coordinator level, but other position coaches, and it’s always worked out, so it’ll be good.”