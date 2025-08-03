DK Metcalf Gives Steelers Defense Ultimate Praise After Early Training Camp Battles
Much of the offseason attention in Pittsburgh has been paid to the new-look Steelers offense, which brings together future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers and one of the league's most explosive wide receivers, former Seahawks standout DK Metcalf.
Pittsburgh invested plenty in its revamped offense for 2025, but the defense will feature some high-profile new faces as well. After a lengthy wait, the Steelers signed T.J. Watt to a record extension, locking in one of the NFL's most feared pass rushers. A few weeks earlier, they made a splashy move to bolster the secondary, swapping safety Minkah Fitzpatrick for cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith in a deal with the Dolphins.
Metcalf got a jump in building chemistry with Rodgers, as the two got in some early workouts even before the veteran quarterback officially signed with the Steelers. That only goes so far, he told NFL Network Sunday, especially compared to live drills with a star-studded defense.
"It does help but getting those live team reps, there's nothing like getting the 11-on-11 reps with the QB-center exchange, making sure the O-line has the blocking assignments, going against that reckless defense we've got on the other side of the ball," Metcalf said. "Every play I get to go against either [Joey Porter Jr.], Jalen [Ramsey] or [Darius] Slay, so I'm always getting better in that aspect.
When asked about that fierce, "reckless" opposing defense, Metcalf didn't shy away from heaping some serious praise on the group, calling it the best he's seen as he prepares to enter his seventh NFL season.
"You don't want my opinion because I think they the best defense I've ever seen," Metcalf said. "It's some dawgs everywhere on the field. And I tip my hat to 'em because they come to work every day and we don't have any choice but to get better."
Metcalf and Ramsey have plenty of history dating back to their time in the NFC West, where the speedster often went up against the former Rams corner. The competition on the field remains intense, but the former Seahawks star says he and his longtime rival are in lockstep as teammates.
"One thing I've always respected about Jalen is his competitive edge. ... Now that we're teammates, first one-on-one rep, we always jump up and shake each other's hand and, 'Let's work.' And that's it."