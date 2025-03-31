Footage of Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf Workout Revealed As Steelers Await QB's Decision
As the Steelers await a free agency decision from Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback took it upon himself to hold a throwing session with Pittsburgh's top wide receiver in DK Metcalf.
The two pros got together at UCLA's campus in southern California this weekend and, by all accounts, had a great workout. Footage of the session was posted on social media on Monday. Here's a look, as captured by photographer and videographer Alex Amen:
After running through his signature guitar fake, Rodgers delivered a dart to Metcalf on an in-breaker, and celebrated the connection with an audible clap.
A photo of the two together post-workout has since surfaced on social media as well:
Rodgers visited the Steelers' facility a few weeks ago and, while coach Mike Tomlin was vague about the team's quarterback situation on Sunday, momentum seems to be building towards the 41-year-old ultimately signing in Pittsburgh.