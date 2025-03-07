Former NFL Scout Says 'Everyone' Across League Thinks DK Metcalf is Going to Patriots
DK Metcalf wants out of Seattle.
The wide receiver formally requested a trade from the team on Wednesday and as general manager John Schneider explained, the Seahawks plan to honor his ask.
"We are talking to a ton of teams," Schneider told Seattle Sports 710-AM on Thursday. "Taking offers, seeing what that looks like."
The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly already reached out, but as the sweepstakes for Metcalf's services heat up, one prominent NFL analyst says there's a destination "everyone" across the league thinks he'll end up:
"Everybody's saying DK to New England, man," former NFL scout and current NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah told ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show on Friday. "Everybody in the league thinks that."
"DK comes available and you talk to a bunch of buddies around the league and they all [say] it makes too much sense," he continued. "They have all the money, they have all the space, they have no weapons, the high second-round pick."
According to a report from the Boston Herald's Doug Kyed and Andrew Callahan, the Patriots have already "kicked the tires" on a potential trade for Metcalf. Now that he's available, perhaps they make it happen.