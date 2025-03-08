DK Metcalf Has Three Simple Criteria for His Next Team, NFL Insider Says
After trading away quarterback Geno Smith on Friday night, one of the Seattle Seahawks’ next orders of business will be to sort out the future of star wide receiver DK Metcalf.
Metcalf requested a trade from the organization earlier this month, and Seattle agreed to let him explore his options. Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Seahawks tried to package Metcalf and Smith in a blockbuster move for Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby prior to the Smith deal on Friday, but Las Vegas immediately shut it down.
With Smith gone, it feels more likely Metcalf will soon be heading out the door, too. As rumors continue to swirl over the 27-year-old’s future, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini gave a hint as to what Metcalf might be looking for in his next NFL team.
“My sense from the DK side to it, he obviously wants to get paid, he wants to play somewhere where it's warm is something I was told, he wants a more stable quarterback situation,” Russini said. “So these are things that I think will play into some of the decisions here when we see if the Seahawks are able to get what they want for a player like DK.”
Russini reported that the Seahawks were seeking a first- and a third-round pick in exchange for Metcalf, an admittedly high price to pay for an aging wideout. For reference, that’s roughly what the Eagles gave up for A.J. Brown in 2022. Metcalf is also reportedly seeking a contract extension worth around $30 million per season.
Since news of Metcalf’s trade request, several teams have been rumored to be eying the two-time Pro Bowler including the Raiders and the New England Patriots. Following Smith to the Raiders—where he’ll also be reunited with former coach Pete Carroll—still feels very much in play for Metcalf, though it remains to be seen if any NFL team will agree to Seattle’s steep demands.