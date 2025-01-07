Dolphins Deny Tyreek Hill Requested a Trade Following Pointed Public Comments
When the Miami Dolphins looked ahead to the 2024 season after an 11–6 campaign in 2023, they likely didn't see this coming—a slog of an 8-9 season capped by a public fallout with their best player.
That's precisely what happened, though. After the Dolphins' 32–20 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, wide receiver Tyreek Hill suggested he was "opening the door" to an exit from Miami—with coach Mike McDaniel suggesting Hill quit on his teammates.
The Dolphins have spent the last 48 hours attempting to extinguish Hill's fire, culminating with a meeting between Hill and McDaniel. Despite the tension between the two sides, Miami general manager Chris Grier indicated Tuesday to reporters via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN that Hill had not asked for a trade.
"Hill did not walk back his recent comments about a potential exit from Miami but also never requested a trade during a meeting with the team this week," Louis-Jacques wrote.
Hill has two years remaining on his current deal. The eight-time Pro Bowler caught 81 passes this year for 959 yards—both five-year lows—and a career-low six touchdowns.