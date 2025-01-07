Tyreek Hill, Mike McDaniel Had Long Talk About WR's Exit in Dolphins' Season Finale
The Miami Dolphins season came to an end last Sunday with a 32-20 loss to Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. It was a nightmare year for Mike McDaniel's squad as they finished 8-9 and missed out on the playoffs.
The finale was marred by a surprising move by star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who opted to leave the game in the fourth quarter and not return to action on the team's final two drives. Hill later hinted that he wanted to leave the Dolphins for good and McDaniel hinted that Hill quit on the team.
While speculation about Hill's future in Miami has kicked up since Sunday, he might not be on the way out any time soon, as McDaniel said on Tuesday that he sat down with his wide receiver and they had an hour-long talk about his actions last Sunday.
"We talked an hour yesterday and I think the competitive spirit of his can represent, postgame especially in a season or a game that nobody likes, it can elude to a relationship being one way," McDaniel said. "I was very direct with him, he was very honest. It was great terms the we were discussing. We discussed multiple things including, without wavering, that It's not acceptable to leave a game and it won’t be tolerated in the future and he embraced accountability. I wouldn’t say there's anything necessary to fix as much as we had to clear the air in a rough and tumultuous situation."
We'll have to wait and see if that situation really is all good. Hill, meanwhile, finished the season with 81 catches, 959 yards receiving, and six touchdowns.