So the Miami Dolphins apparently will be able to get a conditional draft pick for Kalen Ballage after they reportedly were ready to simply release, according to NFL Network report Ian Rappoport.

The decision to move on from Ballage really isn't surprising given the poor season he had in 2019, but what happened last year WAS a surprise because of the promise Ballage had shown as a rookie in 2018 and the strong training camp he had last summer.