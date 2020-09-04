SI.com
AllDolphins
'Tua' Review: Touching Tale of Family, Faith and Football

Alain Poupart

Tua Tagovailoa has become a transcendent figure in football because of his well-documented career at the University of Alabama and recovery from his hip injury, but the documentary on the Miami Dolphins quarterback goes deeper with an in-depth look at what makes him tick.

The nearly hour-long documentary "Tua" will debut Sunday, Sept. 6 at p.m. ET on FOX and provide a great look at the fifth overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft.

