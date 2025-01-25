Dolphins Assistant to Get Up-Close Look at Senior Bowl Talent
The Miami Dolphins very well could be in the market — or should be — for an offensive lineman or two in the 2025 NFL draft and one of their coaches will get an inside look at some top prospects at the Senior Bowl.
Assistant offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre was selected to work with Scott Fuchs of the Tennessee Titans with the National team offensive line.
While the 2025 Senior Bowl rosters haven't been totally set, the list of offensive linemen who have accepted invitations to the all-star game includes: Seth McLaughlin from Ohio State, Carson Vinson from Alabama A&M, Johan Savaiinaea from Arizona, Jacob Bayer from Arkansas State, Ozzy Trapilo from Boston College, Chase Lundt from UConn, Tate Ratledge from Georgia, ared Wilson from Georgia, J.C. Davis from Illinois, Jalen Travis from Iowa State, Clay Webb from Jacksonville State, Garrett Dellinger from LSU, Miles Frazier from LSU, Emery Jones from LSU, Jalen Rivers from the University of Miami, Aireontae Ersery from Minnesota, Armand Membou from Missouri, Anthony Belton from N.C. State, Grey Zabel from North Dakota State, Josh Conerly Jr. from Oregon, Ajani Cornelius from Oregon, Marcus Mbow from Purdue, Jackson Slater from Sacramento State, Jonah Monheim from USC, Caleb Rogers from Texas Tech, Wyatt Milum from West Virginia, Charles Grant from William & Mary, Jack Nelson from Wisconsin and Logan Brown from Kansas.
The Dolphins drafted an offensive lineman who played in the Senior Bowl last year, that being second-round pick Patrick Paul from the University of Houston.
The Dolphins currently are expected to have 10 picks in the 2025 draft, including compensatory selections in the third, fourth and seventh rounds.
GM Chris Grier said during the end-of-season press conference the team was looking to replenish the offensive line for next season.
Guards Robert Jones, Liam Eichenberg and Isaiah Wynn are pending UFAs, as is tackle Kendall Lamm, and veteran left tackle Terron Armstead's status is uncertain given his age, cap number and the fact he's said he's pondered retirement the past few offseasons.
"We’re going to have to invest in the offensive line now," Grier said. "Kendall did a fantastic job here for a few years and we’re just older there now, and Wynn. So yes, this is the time again like we did back a few years ago with Austin (Jackson) and Rob Hunt and Solomon Kindley and stuff, this is the time for us to again start investing in some offensive linemen.”