Dolphins Former Second-Round Pick Might be Out of Time
Time might be running out for a highly drafted Miami Dolphins player.
Third-year cornerback Cam Smith is dealing with an injury during training camp that will take a few days to heal, coach Mike McDaniel said during his press conference Sunday. Smith did not practice on Sunday.
“This is the story: We’re all awaiting his ability to stay on the field,” McDaniel said. “Every time there’s a setback we’re trying to assess, but he’s gotta stay on the field to continue to develop. I like the stuff that he’s doing when he’s on the field.”
Although McDaniel said he’s happy with what Smith has shown when he’s been on the field, it’s hard not to see some frustration in how he spoke about Smith’s injury history.
Smith had two injured reserve stints in 2024. The first was during the preseason due to a hamstring issue, and he then ended the year on IR with a shoulder injury. It was a tough break for a player whom the Dolphins selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.
In his first two seasons, he’s played in just 21 games, recording 18 total tackles and zero ball production. That’s not surprising since most of Smith’s reps have come on special teams (265 vs. 153).
Smith’s Shaky Outlook
Most teams might be willing to give Smith another season to turn it around, and the Dolphins might still, but this isn’t the first time a member of the team’s brass has expressed some frustration with Smith’s development.
"Cam Smith needs to come through at the end of the day," general manager Chris Grier said during a pre-draft press conference. "He's got to stay healthy and be on the field. He has shown some flashes, but this is a very big year. He knows what's expected because we can't hold his hand and wait for him anymore."
It should also be noted that Smith never earned the trust of former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in 2023, which is one reason he was buried on the depth chart that season.
Smith’s latest injury seems a bit more minor than some of his previous ailments, but when you combine Grier’s words and McDaniel’s recent tone, it seems like patience is running thin.
That might be especially true given the state of the Dolphins’ cornerback room. Miami jettisoned both of its starting outside cornerbacks (Jalen Ramsey, Kendall Fuller) this offseason and made no significant additions through the draft and free agency.
Then, Kader Kohou — the only presumed starter — and Artie Burns suffered season-ending injuries during the first portion of training camp. Sure, the team signed Mike Hilton and Jack Jones, but Smith should have some advantage over them since he’s been in the building and knows the scheme.
Ultimately, Smith couldn’t have asked for an easier path to playing time this offseason.
Before the team signed Jones and Hilton, his competition was former UDFAs Storm Duck, Isaiah Johnson, and Ethan Bonner, along with 2025 sixth-round pick Jason Marshall Jr. and veteran Kendall Sheffield.
For a player with Smith’s pedigree, he should stand out immediately among that group. However, all reports from training camp indicate players like Duck, Johnson, and Sheffield have shown more promise than Smith.
Enter Jones and Hilton — two players with starting experience — and it’s hard to see how Smith lands on the 53-man roster barring a shocking turnaround during preseason action.
The Dolphins could keep Smith just because they don’t want to give up on a player they selected in the second round three years ago. Teams do stuff like that all the time.
But Miami’s cornerback room is incredibly unproven and underwhelming on paper. The Dolphins don’t have the luxury of waiting another season for Smith. If someone like Johnson is the obvious CB5 or CB6 in camp, he might play this season.
That backup spot isn’t one the team can waste on a player who other young players in camp outperformed. The Dolphins just don’t have that wiggle room in 2025.
Smith's contract doesn't have any more gurarenteed money on it and would only cost the Dolphins a little more than $550,00 in cap space for 2025 and 2026. Smith would also be the first Dolphins' second-round pick not to make it through his inital contract since Raekwon McMillan was traded to the Raiders in 2019 after being drafted in 2017.
If Smith wants to stick long-term, he’ll have to hit the ground running when he returns from his injury. Like Grier said this offseason, the team can’t hold his hand anymore.
