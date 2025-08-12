Former Dolphins Receiver Responds to Fake Retirement Report
The reports of a former Miami Dolphins wide receiver’s retirement are unfounded.
A fake Adam Schefter account on Twitter (X) named “Adam Schelfer” posted that Odell Beckham Jr. was retiring after 10 seasons. The post gained enough traction that the receiver decided to respond himself.
However, it seems like people in Beckham’s life didn’t see his original post. The wide receiver had to make several follow-up posts, including one asking for people to stop wishing him a happy retirement.
Beckham had an incredibly brief stint with the Dolphins in 2024. He was signed that offseason to become a reliable third option next to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, a role Miami has had trouble filling under head coach Mike McDaniel.
It never really worked out for OBJ, though. He spent the offseason on the Physically Unable to Perform list and wasn’t activated until Oct. 5. OBJ then played in nine games for the Dolphins, recording just nine catches for 55 yards and zero touchdowns.
This was a big step down for the veteran, who revived his career a bit with the Ravens in 2023. He put up 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns, while playing in 14 games for the second straight season.
The Dolphins eventually waived Beckham Jr. in early December, and that was the last time he was with an NFL team. It says a lot that the Dolphins released him at that time because the team was dying for production from an actual receiver not named Hill or Waddle.
Ultimately, they turned to running back De’Von Achane and the now-traded Jonnu Smith, who finished second and third on the team in targets, respectively.
Although the Twitter trolls might have jumped the gun on his retirement, there's no guarantee that OBJ will land with a team before Week 1.
It’s possibly an uneventful end to a career that began with so much promise. Everyone remembers his one-handed catch against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, but he also started his career with three straight 1,300-yard seasons. He had at least 1,000 yards in five of his first six seasons.
If Beckham doesn’t land with another team and calls it quits for real, he’ll have finished with 575 catches, 7,987 receiving yards, and 59 touchdowns as well as a Super Bowl ring from his time with the Rams.
