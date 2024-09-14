Here Comes the Tom Brady Speculation Yet Again
The Miami Dolphins are in the market for a quarterback. There is a quarterback with ties to South Florida who is a Michigan man, just like Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross.
With Tua Tagovailoa dealing with yet another concussion, the Dolphins are in the market for a quarterback, and — surprise, surprise — the name Tom Brady has been mentioned again.
Tagovailoa sustained the injury in the third quarter of the 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday night.
CBS cites several players who back up the theory Brady makes the most sense for the Dolphins.
"Tom Brady to the Miami Dolphins.....heard it here first," former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges wrote on social media.
Brady's former teammate, Darius Butler, posted a photo on X of Brady wearing a Dolphins jersey with his No. 12.
FOUR REASONS WHY BRADY JOINING THE DOLPHINS DOES OR DOES NOT MAKE SENSE
FOUR REASONS WHY IT MAKES SENSE
CBS cites several reasons why Brady would entertain the idea, even at the age of 47.
In April, Brady said he would be interested in returning to a team if they needed a quarterback due to injury. The Dolphins certainly qualify under this theory.
"I'm not opposed to it," Brady said then. "I don't know if they are going to let me, if I become an owner of an NFL team, but I don't know if — I don't know, I am always going to be in good shape [I'll] always be able to throw the ball. So to comeback for a little bit, like M.J. coming back? I don't know if they would let me, but I wouldn't be opposed to it."
Next, Miami already has tried to lure Brady to Miami. The Dolphins, in fact, were found guilty of tampering by the NFL and forced to forfeit a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 third-round selection for their improper pursuits of Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. Brady and Ross both have ties to Michigan, and it could be the common denominator for luring the seven-time Super Bowl winner out of the broadcast booth.
Brady also lives in the area. There could always be an impromptu meeting with Ross at a moment's notice.
So, to sum up, Brady has admitted he would come out of retirement to play for a team that has a legitimate need at quarterback due to injury. He has strong ties to the team owner. Further, superstar receiver Tyreek Hill has said he would love to be on a team with Brady.
FOUR REASONS WHY IT DOESN'T MAKE SENSE
There are also several reasons or factors as to why it would not make sense for Brady to try to play football again.
Brady is busy these days. He has a job with FOX as a color commentator for NFL games, with a contract that pays him $375 million over ten years. He would have to surrender his seat behind the microphone and trade his suit and tie-in for shoulder pads and a helmet. The Dolphins obviously wouldn't come close to that annual salary for the remainder of 2024, and there's also the issue of what would happen with Brady's FOX contract.
Brady is also 47 years old. His body might not be able to take the abuse.
Next, it might take him a while to pick up Mike McDaniel's complicated offense. He would have to learn it on the fly. Brady, being a self-described perfectionist, might not want to do that.
Finally, and perhaps most importantly, McDaniel said Friday that the team has confidence in Skylar Thompson and that the organization views him as the "next man up."
(Brady is also looking for part ownership in the Las Vegas Raiders, so it's unclear whether he would want to put these plans on hold to play for the Dolphins.)
Put it all together, there are better reasons to think this is an unrealistic scenario, but it still makes for an interesting discussion.