League Site Suggests Different Trade Proposals Involving Dolphins Stars
With offseason programs soon wrapping up around the league, NFL analysts are scurrying to look at different trade scenarios they would like to see happen before the regular season starts.
NFL.com analyst David Carr is no different. In a recent story published on the league website, Carr proposes the Miami Dolphins trade wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the New England Patriots.
As ridiculous as it might seem to trade Hill to a team within the division that the Dolphins would play twice every season, it is yet another scenario where an analyst is looking to get Hill out of Miami.
Carr is not the first analyst to propose a trade for Hill. He more than likely will also not be the last.
The article in question is based upon seven trades different NFL.com analysts want to see during the offseason. Hill is one of the seven.
Carr, the former Houston Texans quarterback, still pleaded his case for Hill getting jettisoned out of town.
"Hill has been at the center of Dolphins headlines this offseason. It actually started when he voiced his frustrations at the end of a disappointing 2024 campaign in Miami, both for the Fins (who finished below .500 for the first time since 2019) and Hill (who missed the Pro Bowl for the first time in his nine-year career)," Carr said. "The star receiver publicly expressed a desire to play elsewhere, an idea the Dolphins nixed and Hill himself quickly backtracked on."
Despite all of the rhetoric, Carr still thinks Miami is looking to move Hill this preseason.
"I'm not convinced Miami will keep him, considering his off field issues and the fact that the franchise can save nearly $15 million by moving him, per Over The Cap," Carr said. "The Dolphins might be wary of trading within the division, but if not, the Patriots and Drake Maye certainly could use Hill's services in the passing attack."
Miami indeed would save $15 million against the salary cap by trading Hill in 2025, but they would be charged that money in 2026. The Dolphins would have $15 million in dead money against the cap next season if they trade Hill this year.
RAMSEY PROPOSED TRADE TO THE RAMS
One trade proposal, by Maurice Jones-Drew, also an analyst at NFL.com, has cornerback Jalen Ramsey being traded back to the Rams, who are in need of a corner and head coach Sean McVay and Ramsey have a great relationship from when Ramsey played in Los Angeles in the early part of the decade. Ramsey helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl win following the 2021 season.
This trade could happen as the Dolphins are, in fact, looking to move Ramsey.
Jones-Drew is very high on the Dolphins moving Ramsey to the Rams.
"Even head coach Sean McVay has commented on the possibility of reuniting with the veteran cornerback in Los Angeles, where Ramsey helped the franchise win a Super Bowl in the 2021 season,." Jones-Drew said. "He is still playing at a high level despite turning 30 years old last October and would add championship experience to the team's secondary. If the two sides can strike a deal, it could be a key move in Los Angeles' quest to get back to the Super Bowl."