The 10 Biggest Offseason Additions Around the AFC East

Between Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead, the Miami Dolphins made some of the biggest offseason acquisitions around the AFC East.

But where do Hill and Armstead compare to some of the players acquired by the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and New York Jets since the beginning of March?

Here's our ranking of the top 10 AFC East additions of the offseason, a list that will include free agent signings, trades and draft picks.

So let's go, countdown style.

10. LB Melvin Ingram, Miami Dolphins

The three-time Pro Bowl selection would have been higher on this kind of list had this happened a few years ago because he projects now as a situational player. But Ingram still should make a significant contribution to the defense.

9. RB Breece Hall, N.Y. Jets

Sure, it might be odd to see a second-round pick on this list, but Hall was the first running back selected in the 2022 draft and he should provide a great complement to Michael Carter.

8. CB Malcolm Butler, New England

The only Patriots player on this list, Butler is back in New England after spending three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. Butler is a very important player for a Patriots secondary that lost J.C. Jackson in free agency.

7. WR Garrett Wilson, N.Y. Jets

The second of three Jets draft picks on this list, Wilson should make an immediate impact as the 10th overall selection and greatly help second-year quarterback Zach Wilson.

6. CB Kaiir Elam, Buffalo

Getting a cornerback was a key priority for the Bills, and Elam should step into a starting role and become a key contributor right away.

5. G Laken Tomlinson, N.Y. Jets

While the Dolphins got the best tackle on the free agent market (to come later), the Jets landed perhaps the top guard with Tomlinson. He figures to help solidify the Jets offensive line.

4. CB Ahmad Gardner, N.Y. Jets

The player they call "Sauce" was considered one of the best prospects regardless of position heading into the 2022 draft and he's got the skill set to become an NFL star sooner rather than later.

3. WR Tyreek Hill, Miami

As we arrived to the top three, there will be plenty of debate as to what the pecking order should be. In terms of splash, Hill probably deserves the number 1 spot because of his explosiveness and ability to create a big play any time he touches the ball, and he could end up making the biggest impact. But there has to be a 1-2-3.

2. LB Von Miller, Buffalo

It might not be a stretch to suggest that the inability to get pressure on Patrick Mahomes cost the Bills a Super Bowl title, and it's why Buffalo threw so much money ($120 million over six years) to get Miller. There will come a time when Miller won't be as effective (he is 33 years old), but he figures to make a major impact for the Bills in 2022.

1. T Terron Armstead, Miami

This is the addition we consistently have ranked as the top offseason move for the Dolphins, and it's because of the combination of his ability (three-time Pro Bowl selection) and what he could mean for an offensive line that underperformed last season. It's that combination that puts the Armstead move at the top, even though Hill was the splashier acquisition.

THE OTHER SIGNIFICANT AFC EAST ADDITIONS

Buffalo Bills: DT Jordan Phillips, DE Shaq Lawson, RB Duke Johnson

Miami Dolphins: RB Sony Michel, RB Chase Edmonds, RB Raheem Mostert, G Connor Williams, QB Teddy Bridgewater, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.

New England Patriots: LB Mack Wilson, WR DeVante Parker, G Cole Strange, DB Jabrill Peppers

New York Jets: DE Jermaine Johnson II, DT Solomon Thomas, K Greg Zuerlein