Just like December separates the NFL contenders from the pretenders, the NFL's Halloween trade deadline differentiates the buyers from the sellers.

We'll soon learn if Miami Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier, the NFL's most active trader since he took full control of the franchise in 2016, has a move or two up his sleep to improve the roster heading into the second half of the 2023 season.

Last year the Dolphins acquired pass rusher Bradley Chubb and tailback Jeff Wilson at the trade deadline, and unloaded disappointing tailback Chase Edmonds.

Miami already acquired receiver Chase Claypool earlier this month, and we know Grier is always working the phones to assess value.

It will be interesting to see if he can find a player or two who can help the Dolphins finish out strong, possibly patching some roster holes.

Let's take a look at each position to see what potentially needs to be done, and if there are some viable options.

Offensive breakdown

QUARTERBACK: The Dolphins have a front-runner for league MVP in Tua Tagovailoa, and as long as Miami keeps him upright and healthy nothing should derail that. Mike White and Skylar Thompson are capable backups, and considering it takes everyone a minute to learn this offense, adding a quarterback at this point would be pointless unless they have history with head coach Mike McDaniel. However, for the right price (say a fourth-round pick) the Dolphins should move White to a quarterback needy team like the Vikings or the Jets.

TAILBACK: The Dolphins own the best rushing attack in the NFL, averaging 151.8 rushing yards per game, and 5.9 yards per attempt. And they've achieved that without having Jeff Wilson Jr. for six of the first eight games, and rookie sensation De'Von Achane for the past three contests. Wilson's finally playing, and Achane should be back from his knee injury after the bye. As long as Mostert, Wilson and Achane are in the backfield the Dolphins don't need to add a tailback.

WIDE RECEIVER: Miami acquired Claypool earlier this month, and while learning the offense has been a struggle for the fourth-year receiver, he's finally contributing. Dolphins be surprised if he's used more as a red zone weapon, and makeshift tight end in the coming weeks. The Dolphins could also get River Cracraft (shoulder) and Erik Ezukanma (neck) back from IR in the coming weeks. Miami also has Robbie Chosen, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Braylon Sanders playing behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, so this position happens to be one of the team's deepest.

TIGHT END/ FULLBACK: Durham Smythe, Alec Ingold, Tyler Kroft and Julian Hill are all battling nagging injuries, and that could become an issue in the coming weeks if Smythe and Ingold's foot issues don't heal quickly. Tanner Conner was elevated up from the practice squad for a couple games, but he's not a long-term solution. However, Claypool, who is the size of a tight end (not vending machine, like Tyreek claims), can also fill some of the H-back roles because of his frame, and willingness to block.

OFFENSIVE LINE: The Dolphins found Kendall Lamm, who has been phenomenal as a fill-in starter at left tackle, in the unemployment ranks last November. The signing was a godsend, and Miami would benefit from combing the waiver wire, practice squad and unemployment ranks to find players who could supplement the back end of this unit, which is being thinned out because of Robert Hunt's hamstring injury, Isaiah Wynn's quadriceps injury, and Connor Williams' groin strain. Terron Armstead should be back from his left knee injury either this week, or after the bye week, but depth remains a concern here. Grier must ask himself if Robert Jones, Liam Eichenberg, Kion Smith, Lester Cotton, Chasen Hines and Alama Uluave are capable of keeping the offensive line afloat for half a season?

Defensive breakdown

DEFENSIVE LINE: If there was an area that would benefit from reinforcements, it's this group, which has been relatively inconsistent in the first eight games, but is beginning to heat up. The Dolphins are using a light front on most downs, and that has allowed some teams to have success running the ball against the Dolphins. The rushing yards per game allowed (107.9) and peer attempt average (3.9) keeps shrinking, but can the Dolphins afford to lose Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler and Raekwon Davis and keep the defense afloat? Is Da'Shawn Hand, Brandon Pili and practice squad players Byron Cowart and Rashard Lawrence good enough? This defense would benefit from adding a legit nose tackle who could take on two blockers.

LINEBACKER: The emergence of Andrew Van Ginkel, who has contributed 32 tackles, four sacks and one fumble recovery, has been an unexpected blessing to this team. He's Miami's best edge rusher and has helped settle the inside linebacker spot, which has been an issue because of David Long Jr.'s inconsistencies. But Long has improved in recent weeks. Still, the Dolphins would benefit from a trade that adds a three-down inside linebacker, but acquiring someone like Devin White from Tampa Bay would be too expensive (draft picks, and money) since he's on an expiring contract and is looking for a pace-setting deal like the one Miami gave Bradley Chubb last season at this point after acquiring him. It would be wise for Miami to acquire an instinctive but aged linebacker like Lavonte David (40 tackles and two sacks in five games) for one third the price. David's contract is expiring and the South Florida native would probably enjoy making another title run with the Dolphins. In my opinion, that's worth offering Tampa Bay a 2025 fifth-round pick.

CORNERBACK: This unit has struggled most of this season, but the return of Jalen Ramsey last week could help stabilize it. And it's possible this unit could get to another level once Xavien Howard is past his groin issues, which might happen after next week's bye. The Dolphins also have 2023 second-round pick Cam Smith, who the coaches continue to slow-cook, and Nik Needham, who has experience playing every spot in the secondary, played in his first game last week. The Dolphins need to find one more contributor who can actually serve as more than a placeholder, and Smith should be that player based on how he performed in training camp.

SAFETY: The starting duo of Jevon Holland and DeShon Elliott has been solid, and Miami is easing Brandon Jones back from the knee injury he suffered last October. It's possible more could be put on Jones' plate in the second half of the season based on how he played filling in for Holland last Sunday. Needham, who is coming off the PUP, is also working his way back from the Achilles injury he suffered last October, and my sources say his best position might be safety.