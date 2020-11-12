Dolphins-Chargers Rematch Has Whole New Look

The Los Angeles Chargers will be coming to Hard Rock Stadium this weekend for a second consecutive year, but it's an entirely different Miami Dolphins team they're going to be seeing.

When the teams faced each other in Week 4 of the 2019 season, the Dolphins came in with an 0-3 record and having been outscored by a combined 133-16. In their 2020 matchup, the Dolphins will come in with a 5-3 record and in position of seventh place in the AFC standings.

The dramatic turnaround has caught many observers around the NFL by surprise, but Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn is not surprised.

The reason is Brian Flores.

"Brian had a plan when he came in," Lynn said in a conference call with Dolphins beat writers Thursday. "That was really obvious. He made some moves. He put himself in a position to get the personnel that he needs to be able to do what he wants to do and he’s not done. He’s still going to be making moves and he’s going to be build on what they are doing right now. So I’m not surprised, the man had a plan and you see it working right now."

It's the Chargers have gone in the wrong direction since the teams' meeting last September.

Their 30-10 victory gave them a 2-2 record at the time, but they went on to finish 5-11 and are off to a 2-6 record in 2020 after a string of soul-crushing losses.

Flores and Lynn met at a coaching symposium a few years back and Flores said this week he has a lot of respect for his Chargers counterpart.

The feeling is mutual.

"Every time we've had a conversation, it's been impressive," Lynn said. "I'm not surprised at all he's turning that organization around. He's a leader, he's a helluva football coach. He's going to be around for a long time.

"We're going to have to deal with him in this league. He's doing an outstanding job right now. I can't say enough good things about him. I'm happy for him, but at the same time, I hope after Sunday, I'm going to be the happy one, and not him."