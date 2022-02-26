Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Quarterbacks, Gesicki, Free Agency Splash or Not, And More

Part 1 of the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From John Minns (@lilMINNS):

Biggest name you expect to no longer be here next season?

Hey John, welcome to the mailbag since I don’t recall fielding a question from you before (and if I did, I apologize for not remembering). That is a very, very good question because there are several big names whose departure wouldn’t surprise me and that list includes Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki and Will Fuller V. Given what happened last season, Fuller is the likeliest not to be back, but that’s not exactly going out on a limb here. So instead I’ll go with one of the cornerbacks and suggest they’ll wind up trading Howard (though I don't think that's a sure thing).

From Adnas (@Anase815):

Is acquiring a big name QB completely off the board this year?

Hey Adnas, if we’re going by the reports that have been out there and what the Dolphins have been pushing (particularly the Mike McDaniel FaceTime video), it sure looks like they’re promoting the idea that it’s Tua all the way in 2022. That said, this also is the posture they need to take right now in case they don’t wind up making a trade for a big-name QB, just like it was last year when Chris Grier declared that “Tua is our starter” in January before all the talk (and it was legit) that the Dolphins were exploring a trade for Deshaun Watson. So, long answer short, no, I don’t believe that idea is completely off the board — nor should it be.

From Bob Curvelo (@curvelo13):

What percentage you put on the team bringing Gesicki back?

Hey Bob, another good question (we’re on a roll here). I go back and forth on the idea of Gesicki because he is a very talented pass-catching tight end and the Dolphins easily could put the franchise tag on him at the modest cost of $10 million or so (per overthecap.com) to keep him for at least one more year. The flip side is that Gesicki is a specialist and the 49ers scheme called for tight ends who block and there’s also the large number of tight ends already on the roster, including Hunter Long, in whom the Dolphins invested a third-round pick in the 2021 draft. If the Dolphins maintain the status quo at tight end, then what was the point of drafting him? Having said all that, I’m going to say I’d put the percentage of Gesicki being back at 45.

From Dan Giunta (@Dan_B_Phin_Phan):

Alain, based off of the anticipated heavy-run offense McDaniel, Bevell and Smith will install, how much more success can we expect out of Tua this season? Thanks as always!

Hey Dan, that is the biggest question of all for the Dolphins, isn’t it? But to me it’s also much bigger than that because the focus should be on how much more success the offense could have. If you want to narrow it down to Tua, I’m of the opinion that, until shown otherwise, the best-case scenario is for him to perform the way he did during that stretch shortly after he came back from the rib injury but to do it more consistently and not have the dip he experienced in the final month of the season. A heavy-run offense, if successful, would demand less from Tua but ultimately could be more beneficial to the overall success of the team, though Tua will have to take the next step at some point if the Dolphins are to become legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

From rob hellebrand (@dolfanrob1):

Whom do you believe to be most responsible for the defensive turnaround last season, which seemed to happen all of a sudden during the Bills game? Flores? Boyer? Gerald Alexander? Sudden maturation of Jevon Holland?

Hey Rob, I believe the maturation of some of the young players around the halfway point of the season allowed for the scheme to be more aggressive and that really helped propel the defense, though a major softening of the schedule also didn’t hurt. But I will remain convinced from my vantage point that if you want me to point to one person most responsible for the strong performance in the second half of the season, I’d be inclined to go straight to Brian Flores. I refuse to believe that as a head coach with a strong defensive background, he simply turned over the defense to his coordinators (Patrick Graham and then Josh Boyer) without having major input in the scheme and game plans.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

Pass catching (pass protection?) are a reported flaw in his game, but does Doaks fit this offensive scheme?

Hey Dave, I’m going to be honest with you, I’m not sure I get the fascination with Gerrid Doaks. I understand he looked good in the 2021 preseason finale, but how much did that really mean? Now, Doaks will be given a long look in the spring and training camp, but there’s nothing I saw that suggested to me he’d be a good fit for the 49ers-style scheme and I am extremely underwhelmed (being polite) with his pass-catching ability as well.

From Phinaholic (@dana_buice):

Hey my friend, free agency is coming up on us quick. The Dolphins have the most cap space in the league. Do you expect the Fins to get the big splashy guys out of the gate or do you think they will take their time let some of the free agency money dry up and look for a bargains?

Hey Dana, yet another great question. If I were to guess, I’d say the Dolphins might be out of the big splashy signings in free agency and I go back to a Chris Grier comment where he said he’d rather have three good players as opposed to one great one. Now, the Dolphins did throw big money at Byron Jones two offseasons ago, but most of their signings were maybe guys considered B, B+ free agents, though it did work out great with somebody like Emmanuel Ogbah.