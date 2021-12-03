For those fans who watch the Miami Dolphins every week and have wondered what it might feel like to catch a pass from Tua Tagovailoa, that opportunity will be available in early 2022.

Yes, as the sales pitch says, "Play Catch With Tua Tagovailoa!"

The Miami Dolphins Foundation announced the event on Twitter, and it's being billed as "an afternoon of BBQ and fun in the spring of 2022," with the highlight being the opportunity to line up as a wide receiver and catch a pass from Tua and the Dolphins quarterback then signing a photo capturing the moment.

This is an event that will be held to raise funds for different charitable causes, and the price to participate is $2,000 per pass, which is valid for two people (travel and accommodations are not included).

There's no exact date for the event, though it will take place on a Saturday or Sunday sometime between Feb. 7 and May 31 and will last for 2-3 hours. The date will be announced sometime in early 2022.

The list of charities that will benefit from the proceeds raised by the event include After the Impact; CMA Foundation; God's Love We Deliver; LBX Sports Inc.; The Valerie Fund; Chance For Life; Ellis Marsalis Center; James Beard Foundation; Luanne Elise Foundation; Tunnel to Tower Foundation.

Information about the event can be found at event.gives/tuapass. For questions, contact Brandon Branch at Whip – brandon@whipfundraising.com or (803) 261-3444.