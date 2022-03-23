Boom: Dolphins Pull Off Blockbuster Trade for Hill

The Miami Dolphins have acquired wide receiver Tyreek Hill at a reported cost of four draft picks and then signed him to a huge contract extension

The Miami Dolphins' slow build to the offseason has reached full boiling status.

After agreeing to contract terms with three-time Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead on Tuesday night, the Dolphins followed up by consummating one of the biggest trades in team history when they acquired six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs, per a league source.

In exchange for Hill, the Dolphins gave up five draft picks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter: A first-, second- and fourth-round pick in 2022, along with fourth- and sixth-round picks in 2023.

The draft pick compensation was reasonable for a player of Hill's caliber, but the biggest price may have come in the contract extension the Dolphins gave Hill, reported to be for four years, $120 million with $72.2 million guaranteed.

It's a huge investment for the Dolphins, but Hill will give the Dolphins the speediest set of wide receiver in the NFL as he teams with 2021 first-round pick Jaylen Waddle.

With the trade, the Dolphins now won't pick in the 2022 draft until the third round when they make the 102nd overall selection with a compensatory pick that came from the San Francisco 49ers.

The addition of Hill is the jewel of an offseason that has seen the Dolphins reinforce practically every position on offense, with Teddy Bridgewater as the new backup quarterback, Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert as the new one-two running backs, Connor Williams and Terron Armstead to help the offensive line, and new fullback Alec Ingold to help block for the running game.

On top of that, the Dolphins kept both of their pending free agent tight ends, re-signing Mike Gesicki after placing the franchise tag on him and then re-signing his good friend Durham Smythe.

Hill has scored 67 touchdowns in six seasons in the NFL, making the Pro Bowl each year after the Chiefs selected him in the fifth round of the 2016 draft out of West Alabama.

Whenever a speedy receiver has come into the league in recent years, inevitably comparisons have come up as to how close to Hill that player can become.

The Dolphins now have the original.