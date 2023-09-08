Dolphins Season Opener History

The Dolphins will take a 31-25-1 record in openers into their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers

The Miami Dolphins will be taking a two-game winning streak in season openers when they face the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

The Dolphins faced the New England Patriots in their past three openers, losing in 2020 before winning 17-16 at Gillette Stadium in 2021 and 20-7 at Hard Rock Stadium last season.

This will be the third season opener against the Chargers, though the Dolphins' 19-17 victory at StubHub Center in 2017 came in Week 2 after the scheduled opener against Tampa Bay was postponed because of Hurricane Irma. The Dolphins lost at Jack Murphy Stadium in 1986, 50-28.

The Dolphins have faced every AFC team in an opener at least once except for the Jacksonville Jaguars. By contrast, there are nine teams who never have been Dolphins opening opponents, though that includes Tampa Bay. The others are New York Giants, Dallas, Philadelphia, Green Bay, Minnesota, Carolina, New Orleans and St. Louis.

Overall, the Dolphins are 31-25-1 in season opener, and we break it down in every possible way (or close to it):

DOLPHINS SEASON OPENERS BY DIVISION

vs. AFC East: 6-4

vs. AFC North: 2-3

vs. AFC South: 5-5

vs. AFC West: 5-3-1

vs. NFC East: 2-1

vs. NFC North: 1-1

vs. NFC South: 0-1

vs. NFC West: 3-1

MOST COMMON OPPONENTS

Among division teams: New England, 10 times (6-4 record); Buffalo, 8 times (5-3 record)

Among non-division teams: Tennessee, 5 times (2-3 record); Denver, 4 times (3-0-1 record)

DOLPHINS RECORDS IN OPENERS

Overall record: 31-25-1

Home record: 12-9

Road record: 19-16-1

Games decided by 7 points or less: 11-9-1

Victories by 20 points or more: 4

Longest winning streak: 11 (1992-2002)

DOLPHINS YEAR-BY-YEAR SEASON OPENERS

2022 at Miami — Dolphins 20, Patriots 7

2021 at New England — Dolphins 17, Patriots 16

2020 at New England — Patriots 21, Dolphins 11

2019 at Miami — Ravens 59, Dolphins 10

2018 at Miami — Dolphins 27, Titans 20

2017 at Los Angeles — Dolphins 19, Chargers 17*

2016 at Seattle — Seahawks 12, Dolphins 10

2015 at Washington — Dolphins 17, Washington 10

2014 at Miami — Dolphins 33, Patriots 20

2013 at Cleveland — Dolphins 23, Browns 10

2012 at Houston — Texans 30, Dolphins 9

2011 at Miami — Patriots 38, Dolphins 24 (MNF)

2010 at Buffalo — Dolphins 14, Bills 10

2009 at Atlanta — Falcons 19, Dolphins 7

2008 at Miami — Jets 24, Dolphins 17

2007 at Washington — Washington 16, Dolphins 13 (OT)

2006 at Pittsburgh — Steelers 28, Dolphins 17 (TNF)

2005 at Miami — Dolphins 34, Broncos 10

2004 at Miami — Titans 17, Dolphins 7

2003 at Miami — Texans 21, Dolphins 20

2002 at Miami — Dolphins 49, Lions 21

2001 at Tennessee — Dolphins 31, Titans 23 (SNF)

2000 at Miami — Dolphins 23, Seahawks 0

1999 at Denver — Dolphins 38, Broncos 21 (MNF)

1998 at Indianapolis — Dolphins 24, Colts 15

1997 vs. Indianapolis — Dolphins 16, Colts 10

1996 at New England — Dolphins 24, Patriots 10

1995 at Miami — Dolphins 52, Jets 14

1994 at Miami —‚Dolphins 39, Patriots 35

1993 at Indianapolis — Dolphins 24, Colts 20

1992 at Cleveland — Dolphins 27, Browns 23 (MNF)*

1991 at Buffalo — Bills 35, Dolphins 31

1990 at New England — Dolphins 27, Patriots 24

1989 at Miami — Bills 27, Dolphins 24

1988 at Chicago — Bears 34, Dolphins 7

1987 at New England — Patriots 28, Dolphins 21

1986 at San Diego — Chargers 50, Dolphins 28

1985 at Houston — Oilers 26, Dolphins 23

1984 at Washington — Dolphins 35, Washington 17

1983 at Buffalo — Dolphins 12, Bills 0

1982 at New York — Dolphins 45, Jets 28

1981 at St. Louis — Dolphins 20, Cardinals 7

1980 at Buffalo — Bills 17, Dolphins 7

1979 at Buffalo — Dolphins 9, Bills 7

1978 at New York — Jets 33, Dolphins 20

1977 at Buffalo — Dolphins 13, Bills 0

1976 at Buffalo — Dolphins 30, Bills 21 (MNF)

1975 at Miami — Raiders 31, Dolphins 21 (MNF)

1974 at New England — Patriots 34, Dolphins 24

1973 at Miami — Dolphins 21, 49ers 13

1972 at Kansas City — Dolphins 20, Chiefs 10

1971 at Denver — Dolphins 10, Broncos 10

1970 at Boston — Patriots 27, Dolphins 14

1969 at Cincinnati — Bengals 27, Dolphins 21

1968 at Houston — Oilers 24, Dolphins 10

1967 at Miami — Dolphins 35, Broncos 21

1966 at Miami — Raiders 23, Dolphins 14

*-Game took place in Week 2

FINAL FUN FACT

The last three times the Dolphins reached the AFC Championship Game — 1982, 1984, 1992, they opened the season with a road victory against a team that made the playoffs the previous year.

The Dolphins open the 2023 season against a Chargers team that made the playoffs last year.